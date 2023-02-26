COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in the hospital after driving away from police overnight Sunday following a report of shots fired in southwest Columbus.

According to a police dispatcher, a call was received just after 2:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired at the intersection of Harmon and Griggs Avenue. When officers arrived, one person was driving away from the scene at a high rate of speed and crashed on West Mound Street near the Central Point Shopping Center in the south Hilltop.

The driver of the vehicle was ejected and taken to Grant Medical Center, according to a police dispatcher. The person’s condition is unknown at this time. Additionally, no one was shot at the original scene.

No further information is known at this time as Columbus police continue to investigate.