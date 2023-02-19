COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting was reported Sunday on the east side of Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the victim was found at approximately 8:10 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a disabled car on Interstate 270 South between East Broad Street and Hamilton Road.

Police said they did not know where the shooting happened, but it may be tied to a robbery.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition. Police did not have any other information on the victim or any possible suspect information.

Columbus police were assisted at the scene by Gahanna police. The incident is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.