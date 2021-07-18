Police identify woman found dead in northeast Columbus home

Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 45-year old woman was found dead inside a home on the 2000 block of Jane Avenue, according to Columbus police.

Officers responded to the call of a shooting at 2:24 Sunday morning to find Tearicka L. Cradle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics arrived and pronounced the victim dead at 2:34 a.m.

A witness told police that the suspects left the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

