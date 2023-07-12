COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead and two others were injured after three separate overnight shootings in Columbus.

The first call occurred at 12:30 a.m. when police responded to reports of a shooting on the 2900 block of East 10th Street near Krumm Park, in East Columbus. Police did not find a victim but did collect shell casings in the street right in front of the park.

A short time later a 32-year-old man walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He is listed in stable condition.

At around 1:10 a.m. police found two people at the scene in front of Chez Rama restaurant near the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Courtright Road in Eastmoor. One person was asking for help while carrying the victim towards officers. The victim had gunshot wounds to his arm and back.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in stable condition and expected to survive his injuries. CPD was able to determine that the shooting originally took place on the 3000 block of Kimberly West Drive, but does not have any suspects at this time.

Columbus police are investigating three overnight shootings. The first occurred near Krumm Park in East Columbus. (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

Columbus police are investigating three overnight shootings. The second occurred on East Livingston Avenue and Courtright Road in Eastmoor. (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

Columbus police are investigating three overnight shootings. The third happened at Beechcroft Road and Forest Village Lane in Northland. (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

Officers then responded to reports of a shooting on Beechcroft Road and Forest Village Lane in Northland. The male shooting victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and listed in critical condition, but he died a short time later.

Police are not actively looking for a suspect but did not say if anyone was in custody. They were also looking at a black RAM pickup truck that was partially off the road at the scene.

All three shootings are still under investigation and CPD is asking anyone with information regarding any or all three incidents to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

NBC4 will provide further updates as they become available.