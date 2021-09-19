One dead, two injured in shooting near Linden market

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a shooting in Linden Sunday night.

Columbus police responded to a call on the 900 block of East Weber Road near the Weber Road Market at approximately 11:04 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers found three victims at the scene.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:16 p.m. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, while a second was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable conditon.

There is no further information available at this time.