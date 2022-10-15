COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a crash overnight Saturday in northeast Columbus, per Columbus police.

A police dispatcher told NBC4 officers went to the intersection of Sunbury Road and Morse Road just before 1:30 a.m. after a one vehicle crash.

At the scene, authorities found three people injured as a result with one person pronounced dead and two others taken to the hospital.

One person is in critical condition at Grant Medical Center and another was taken to OSU Main Hospital in stable condition. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time as police continue to investigate.