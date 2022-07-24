COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two teenage boys are dead and a third is injured after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in north Columbus Sunday night, police said.

Columbus police confirmed the crash happened at approximately 8:20 p.m. in the area of St. Clair Avenue and East Fifth Avenue.

Police said a group of teenagers was driving a stolen Hyundai when it crashed into a brick building and flipped over.

A police helicopter was in the area in North Columbus where the Hyundai was stolen from at the time and was able to follow the car, according to police. The vehicle was not being chased by police cruisers.

One of the teens was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The two other boys were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where one was later pronounced dead.

No further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.