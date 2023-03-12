COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash on Interstate 270 South Sunday afternoon on the east side of Columbus.

The crash happened at approximately 2:04 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-270 past US Route 33.

One of the victims was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital while the other was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital. Their conditions were not known at this time.

As of 5:30 p.m., I-270 southbound remained closed between I-70 and US-33. The Ohio Department of Transportation is also reporting other ramp closures related to the crash:

US-33 West ramp to I-270 South

US-33 East ramp to I-270 South

I-70 East ramp to I-270 South

I-70 West ramp to I-270 South

Police said traffic is being diverted onto US-33 at this time. There are no reported traffic restrictions on the northbound lanes of I-270.