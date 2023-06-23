COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead, and two others are injured after a traffic collision in a far south section of Columbus late Friday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, one person was dead at the scene after a crash at the intersection of Alum Creek Drive and Spiegel Drive, along the border of Columbus and Groveport, just north of Rickenbacker International Airport. The crash was reported at around 11:45 a.m.

The CDF said that one vehicle crashed into the back of a semi on Alum Creek Drive and confirmed one fatality. The name of the victim is not being released until next of kin has been notified.

Two others were taken to Grant Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.