COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a shooting Sunday near a strip club on the north side of Columbus.

Around 2:15 a.m., the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a shooting near The Doll House gentleman’s club at 1680 Karl Court, where medics pronounced one person dead at the scene, according to police.

Two others were shot and taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.