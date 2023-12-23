COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead and two people were injured after a shooting in the Brewery District on Saturday evening.

The shooting occurred on the 900 block of South High Street around 6:12 p.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others drove themselves to a local hospital in critical condition, police said. They have since been upgraded to stable condition.

Columbus police said they currently do not have any suspects and they believe this was an isolated incident.