COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead and two are injured after an accident involving four cars on the northside of Columbus Saturday evening.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Ohio State Route 161 and Busch Boulevard at about 6:33 p.m.

According to Columbus police, three people were transported to local hospitals. One of the three has since been pronounced dead.

Police said the accident is still under investigation and have not released a cause for the crash as of 8:07 p.m.