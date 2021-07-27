One dead, suspect arrested in east Columbus shooting

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Tuesday night on Columbus’ east side.

Columbus Police said officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Jameson Drive at approximately 10:51 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

One victim was found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:05 p.m.

One suspect is in custody, police said.

No further information is available at this time.

This was the second fatal shooting in Columbus Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Columbus Police union responds to new three-year contract

Dealing with mental health among elite athletes

Columbus library system's school help centers returning this year

Columbus approves DORA for city's arena district

Helping mail carriers beat the heat

Franklin County uses federal aid to invest in food assistance, digital access for seniors

More Local News