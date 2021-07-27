One dead, suspect arrested in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Tuesday night on Columbus’ east side.

Columbus Police said officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Jameson Drive at approximately 10:51 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

One victim was found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:05 p.m.

One suspect is in custody, police said.

No further information is available at this time.

This was the second fatal shooting in Columbus Tuesday night.