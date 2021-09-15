One dead, several injured following crash in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and several others are hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Columbus Wednesday night.

According to Columbus police, the crash happened at the intersection of Sawmill Road and Summit View Road at approximately 8:50 p.m.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. A third person was taken to St. Ann’s Hospital in stable condition, while a fourth was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, also in stable condition.

Police did not know how many vehicle were involved in the crash.

Sawmill Road at Summit View is closed in both directions and will be for a while, police said.