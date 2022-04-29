COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and several were taken to area hospitals after a car accident Friday evening.

At approximately 9:18 p.m. Friday, a car crash near East Broad Street and Broadpointe Place on the city’s east side left one person dead and three others were taken to nearby hospitals, according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter.

Two victims were transported to Mount Carmel East, one in serious condition and one in stable condition, Geitter said. One juvenile victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s in stable condition.

During the crash, police said one person was ejected from the vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.