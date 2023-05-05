COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a three-way car crash in North Linden early Friday morning.

Just after midnight, a red Toyota Camry traveling on Cleveland Avenue struck a gray Honda Civic turning left in front of the Camry onto Oakland Park Avenue, according to Columbus police. The impact propelled the Civic into a gray Ford Edge that was leaving a nearby parking lot.

Medics took the drivers of the Honda Civic and Toyota Camry to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where the Civic driver was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m., police said. The Camry driver was in “serious but stable condition” and is expected to survive. The driver of the Edge was not injured.

CPD’s Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash and has not named the driver of the Civic as of Friday morning.