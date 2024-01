COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in west Columbus on Friday evening.

Authorities responded to a crash on the 1600 block of Sullivant Avenue in the Hilltop area around 7:18 p.m. Two people were transported to Grant Medical Center in unknown condition; one person was later pronounced dead at 8:51 p.m., according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeff Geitter.

The Columbus Division of Fire has not released any further information at this time.