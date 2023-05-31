Scene of a fatal shooting on the 1900 block of Lockbourne Road in Columbus on May 31, 2023. (ERIC HALPERIN/NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead and a second injured following two separate shootings just minutes apart Wednesday night in the South Side section of Columbus.

Columbus police said the first shooting took place on the 1900 block of Lockbourne Road at approximately 8:20 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:26 p.m.

The second shooting was reported at 8:23 p.m. near the corner of Sheldon Avenue and Linwood Avenue.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious condition.

Police do not know if the shootings are related. The scenes are about six minutes away from each other by car.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

There is no other information available at this time.