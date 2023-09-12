COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One person has died, and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Northeast Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the crash occurred near the intersection of Morse Road and Maize Road in the Woodward Park neighborhood, just east of Interstate 71. At 5:36 p.m. police said a 2012 Kia Soul was traveling eastbound on Morse Rd. approaching Maize Rd. when a 2017 Honda Civic heading west veered left of center at the intersection and struck the Kia Soul head on.

The driver of the Kia Soul was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Center with life-threatening injuries. That person, who CPD has not yet identified, was pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s crash report.

The driver of the Honda Civic was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Accident Investigation Unit.