COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a shooting on the east side of Columbus Tuesday night.

Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 900 block of Rarig Avenue in the East Columbus section of the city at approximately 8:50 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:58 p.m. The second victim was taken to Grant Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead at 9:52 p.m.

No further information is available at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.