COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting on the northeast side of Columbus.

Around 6 p.m. on Monday, officers went to the 1600 block of East 26th Street in the city’s South Linden neighborhood on reports of a shooting, according to police dispatchers.

Medics pronounced one person dead at 6:15 p.m. They took the second victim to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, dispatchers added.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.