COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash near downtown Columbus overnight Sunday, according to Columbus police.

A dispatcher with CPD said officers were sent to the ramp from Interstate 71 south to Interstate 70 east just after 4:00 a.m. following reports of a crash on the ramp.

Police said at least two people were found injured and both were taken to Grant Medical Center. One person was pronounced dead at 5:10 a.m. and another was listed in stable condition when taken to the hospital.

The ramp reopened after being closed for multiple hours Sunday morning. No further information is known at this time.

