COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting early Monday morning in the Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus.

According to a police dispatcher, officers were sent to the 200 block of South Eureka Avenue a little after 3:45 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Police arrived and found two people who had been shot. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene while the other victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. The hospitalized victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

No further information is known as police begin its investigation.