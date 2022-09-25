COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting overnight Sunday at an east Columbus bar, per police.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were sent to the Pelican Club East on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue after receiving a call at 4:32 a.m. reporting a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people shot. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:47 a.m. while another was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say one person of interest has been detained. No further information is known at this time.