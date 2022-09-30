COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a car crashed into a pole in the 3500 block of Fishinger Boulevard near Mill Run Drive, according to Columbus and Hilliard police.

Hilliard PD said it discovered a lime green SUV around 3:00 a.m. that had crashed into a pole and ejected one person, who died inside of a medical vehicle that arrived on scene. A second person was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Fishinger Blvd. is currently closed at the intersection of Mill Run Dr. and Smiley Rd. and it is unknown when it will reopen. Both Columbus and Hilliard police continue to investigate the crash.

NBC4 will update this story when more details are confirmed.