COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing Saturday night in a south Columbus neighborhood.

According to Columbus police, officers were sent to the 800 block of South Champion Avenue in the Southern Orchards area just before 9 p.m. The 911 caller stated they saw a man who appeared to have been assaulted.

When officers and medics arrived on scene, they found 50-year-old James Dawson Jr. with a stab wound and pronounced him dead at 9:05 p.m. Investigators identified the suspect as 39-year-old Rieko Leohner, who was later arrested and charged with murder.

Court records state Leohner is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court to be arraigned on Monday at 9 a.m.