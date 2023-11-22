COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was killed while multiple others were seriously injured after three separate crashes in central Ohio on Monday evening. Of these three crashes, two were in Columbus and involved pedestrians while the third occurred in Mifflin Township in eastern Franklin County.

5:54 p.m. – Pedestrian struck after exiting COTA bus

Columbus police said that just before 6 p.m., a person was exiting a COTA bus at the intersection of East Whittier Street and Wilson Avenue on the south side. As the pedestrian was trying to cross East Whittier St., a Ford Fusion hit them.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. CPD continue to investigate the crash.

7:58 p.m. – Man killed after being hit by car

Two hours after the south side crash, Columbus police responded to a crash on the north side just before 8 p.m. Police said a man was crossing Busch Boulevard in a marked cross walk while the “Do Not Walk” sign was illuminated.

A car was driving south on Busch Blvd. at the same time and hit the man as he was walking. Columbus police said Worthington medics arrived and pronounced the man dead at 8:06 p.m. CPD’s accident investigation unit is continuing to investigate this crash.

10:42 p.m. – Juvenile seriously hurt in I-270 ramp crash

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office stated that just before 10:45 p.m., a Ford Fusion was driving north on Interstate 270 and exiting onto the Easton Way ramp in Mifflin Township.

The Ford lost control and hit a guard rail with authorities saying speed on a wet roadway appears to be a factor in the crash. Inside the car was an adult driver and three juveniles who were all taken to local hospital. One of the juveniles is listed in serious condition, according to the FCSO.

The crash remains under investigation.