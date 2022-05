COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Hilltop section of Columbus.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 8:59 p.m. on the 2200 block of Springmont Avenue.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead at 9:26 p.m.

There is no further information available at this time.