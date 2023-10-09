COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting at a Greyhound bus station in west Columbus Sunday night.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, the shooting happened at the bus station on the 800 block of North Wilson Road at approximately 11:15 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:22 p.m. Columbus police have not released the victim’s identity.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

In August, the City of Columbus started seeking an injunction against the owner of the station to declare the property a public nuisance. In addition to various code violations, the city asserts an increase in criminal activity surrounding the location, including calls for assault, robbery, and shots fired.