COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a vehicle crash in Franklinton early Wednesday morning.

Columbus police say an SUV crashed into a utility pole around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Glenwood Ave. and Sullivant Ave. The driver died as a result of the crash.

Police have closed off that intersection as crews replace the utility pole.

The crash remains under investigation.