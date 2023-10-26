COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a crash in the University District on Thursday.

At about 3:20 p.m. a Jeep Patriot was traveling north on North High Street approaching Frambes Avenue. At the same time, a Mazda CX-5 was stopped in the left southbound lane of North High Street north of Frambes Ave, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The Jeep traveled left of center striking the Mazda on the front left. The adult driver of the Jeep was transported to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and pronounced dead at 4:47 p.m.

The adult driver and passenger of the Mazda were not injured. Police said the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.