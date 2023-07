COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being involved in a three-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in west Columbus.

According to a police dispatcher, three vehicles were involved in a crash on Eakin Road just before 1 a.m. At least one person was found injured and taken to a hospital after the accident. That person was pronounced dead at 2:15 a.m., per police dispatch.

No further information is known at this time.