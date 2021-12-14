COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Tuesday night.
According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported in the 4700 block of Refugee Road near Noe Bixby Road at approximately 9:15 p.m.
The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 9:39 p.m.
Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a gas station/convenience store in the area.
Witnesses told police the suspect fled the scene in a red Lincoln MKX.
No further information is available at this time.