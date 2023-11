COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting in southeast Columbus Thursday night.

Authorities responded to the 800 block of Berkeley Road in the Driving Park neighborhood around 8:50 p.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. One person was pronounced dead around 9 p.m.

Police have not released any information on a suspect or what led up to the shooting as of 10 p.m.