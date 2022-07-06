COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning in southeast Columbus, according to Columbus police Sergeant Joe Albert.

Police say that at about 11 a.m., a 911 caller reported finding a male victim lying in an alley in the 1000 block of Ellsworth Avenue. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

After an initial investigation, it appears the shooting happened along Miller Avenue, according to police.

Police continue to investigate and no suspect information was available.