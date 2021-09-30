MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — At least one person has died following a house fire on the 3500 block of Noe Bixby Rd. in southeast Columbus.

Police say the adult victim was found after the fire was distinguished. Firefighters say the children in the home were able to escape.

Exterior damage to the home was not visible, but firefighters say the interior is badly damaged.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 1:13 p.m. Thursday.

Madison Township Fire and the Columbus Division of Fire responded to the scene.

Noe Bixby Rd. has been closed to traffic while investigators look in to the cause of the fire.