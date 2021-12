COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and a second hospitalized after a crash in southeast Columbus Sunday evening.

According to Columbus police, the crash happened on Route 33 near the ramp to SR-104 at approximately 6:47 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police have not released a cause for the crash.

No further information is available at this time.