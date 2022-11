COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the South Linden section of the city.

Police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue at approximately 7:33 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time. Police have not released any information about the victim.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.