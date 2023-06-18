COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead and a second critically injured from a shooting in the South Franklinton section of Columbus.

Columbus police said the shooting took place on the 700 block of Canonby Place in the Scioto Townhomes apartment complex at approximately 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

The deceased victim was pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m. Police dispatchers did not say if the victim was pronounced dead at the scene or the hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

There is no other information available at this time.

The location of Sunday’s shooting is on the same block as a June 3 shooting that left three women injured when they were shot during a late-night vigil. Columbus police have charged Sagittarius Lamar, 29, with three counts of felonious assault in connection to that shooting.

It is also the same block where a 13-year-old was shot on June 7. So far, police have not announced an arrest in that case.

As of June 8, police have reported 14 shootings on Canonby Place this year.