COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in south Columbus.

According to a police dispatcher, officers were called to a shooting at the 500 block of East Whittier Street just before 4:40 a.m. When police arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 5:05 a.m., per police dispatch. A suspect has not been taken into custody in connection with this shooting.

This fatal shooting continues what has been a busy overnight for Columbus police. At around 2:45 a.m., a large police presence responded to a shooting with multiple victims in the Short North neighborhood. At 3:45 a.m., police arrived to a shooting in South Linden where one person was killed and two others were injured.