COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning at a shopping center in south Columbus.

A police dispatcher confirmed to NBC4 that officers were sent to the Great Southern Shopping Center just off of South High Street at 4:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at 5:07 a.m.

No further information is known at this time.