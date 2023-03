COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a suspicious death in south Columbus Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened on the 1800 block of Lockbourne Road at approximately 3:46 p.m., Columbus police said.

Police dispatchers confirmed the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 p.m.

Officers at the scene said they are waiting on a search warrant to enter an apartment complex tied to the incident.

There is no other information available at this time.

