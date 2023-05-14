COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man has died after a shooting in the Short North neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to a police dispatcher, officers in the area of the 900 block of North High Street responded to a fight just before 2:45 a.m. As the officers approached, they heard gunfire and found 21-year-old Arthur Pickens with a gunshot wound. He was taken to OSU Main Hospital in critical condition.

Pickens was pronounced dead at 3:07 a.m., per a police dispatcher. North High Street was closed between East 1st Avenue and East 2nd Avenue. No suspect information is known at this time.

This shooting in the Short North comes eight days after a string of two shootings in the same neighborhood resulted in ten people being hit by gunfire with police recovering 11 guns. One person has been arrested in connection to those shootings.