COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting was reported at a Dairy Queen restaurant on the north side of Columbus Saturday afternoon.
Columbus police dispatchers said the shooting happened at the restaurant on the 1500 block of Schrock Road at approximately 2:23 p.m.
Police at the scene said a male victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:32 p.m. Police have not identified the victim at this time.
There is no word on a suspect at this time.
The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating.