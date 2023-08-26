Fatal shooting at a Dairy Queen restaurant on Schrock Road in Columbus on Aug. 26, 2023. (ISABEL CLEARY/NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting was reported at a Dairy Queen restaurant on the north side of Columbus Saturday afternoon.

Columbus police dispatchers said the shooting happened at the restaurant on the 1500 block of Schrock Road at approximately 2:23 p.m.

Police at the scene said a male victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:32 p.m. Police have not identified the victim at this time.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating.