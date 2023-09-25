COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a stabbing in the North Linden section of Columbus Monday night.

According to Columbus police, the stabbing was reported on the 1200 block of Manchester Avenue at approximately 10:18 p.m.

The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where they were pronounced dead at 10:41 p.m.

Columbus police are treating the stabbing as a homicide, but there is no suspect information available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.