COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a stabbing in the North Linden section of Columbus Monday night.
According to Columbus police, the stabbing was reported on the 1200 block of Manchester Avenue at approximately 10:18 p.m.
The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where they were pronounced dead at 10:41 p.m.
Columbus police are treating the stabbing as a homicide, but there is no suspect information available.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.