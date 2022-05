COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after one person was killed on the city’s north side in an overnight shooting on Sunday.

A CPD dispatcher says they received a call about a shooting just before 5:00am at the 5700 block of Cleveland Ave.

Officers found one victim at the scene who was transported to Riverside Hospital. He was pronounced dead just after 7:00am, per police.

No further information is known at this time as Columbus Police continue its investigation.