Scene of a fatal shooting at the intersection of Morse Road and Cleveland Avenue on Jan. 2, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night.

According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. near the intersection of Morse Road and Cleveland Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.