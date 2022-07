MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Mifflin Township Sunday night.

According to a sheriff’s office tweet, the incident took place on the 2900 block of Woodland Avenue. The post was made at 10:02 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies said they are currently interviewing a person of interest.

There is no further information available at this time. This story will be updated as more details are released.