COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash overnight Saturday on Interstate 71 in south Columbus.

According to a police dispatcher, a call was received at 12:02 a.m. regarding a crash between a motorcycle and a dump truck on the northbound lanes of I-71. One person was pronounced dead at the scene with the crash leading to an extended closure of I-71 north at State Route 104/Frank Road.

