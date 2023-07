COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after what police called a “suspicious fire” early Saturday morning that they are ruling a homicide.

Columbus police said that at 1:31 a.m., officers were sent to the 1600 block of South High Street after hearing reports of the fire. Officers found an unidentified body in the woods nearby.

CPD has ruled this fire a homicide as they begin its investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4221.